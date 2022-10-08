'New generation is out': Rally for freedom of Iran planned in SF, as youth lead change across globe

Mahsa Amini died in custody after she was arrested by Iran's morality police for allegedly not abiding by its hijab rules.

A second global rally in support of the people of Iran is planned in San Francisco, coming after the death "Jina" Mahsa Amini in police custody.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This weekend, a second global demonstration in support of the people of Iran is planned in San Francisco.

Advocates all over the world have been protesting the Iranian government after a young woman in Iran died in custody of the so-called "morality police," accused of wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Some celebrities like actress Juliette Binnoche have been cutting their hair in support, saying it's for freedom. Advocates say this is a womans' rights issue.

Iranian activists are calling for nationwide rallies on Saturday. They're planning for a demonstration in San Francisco on Sunday.

Organizers estimate thousands turned out for a similar protest in San Francisco last weekend.

Many held up Iranian flags and pictures of 22-year-old Kurdish woman "Jina" Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.

Bay Area resident Kamran Amintaheri is from Iran. He's one of the organizers for the demonstrations. He said there is a real pushback from Iranian youth against the government and more unity across the globe.

"The new generation is out," Amintaheri said. "They are not the generation who say, 'You know what, you tell me something. I do that, and I don't care.' No, they do the right thing, and I'm proud of them. And they're risking their lives every day."

Amintaheri accuses the Iranian government of violating human rights and said there is no point in negotiating with an oppressive regime, adding that Iranian people are demanding basic human rights and freedom.

This weekend's demonstration is planned for Sunday at 11 a.m. at San Francisco City Hall, with speakers, music and chanting.

