Bay Area welcomes fog, but wildfire smoke and poor air quality are set to return

ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco said enjoy the clean air while it lasts, because the smoke will drift back into Bay Area this weekend.
"Our bluest skies will be today and Friday before we start getting hazy again," said Nicco.
Thursday marked the first day without a Spare the Air Alert in a month.
"You really noticed it this morning with all the mist, the drizzle, the fog and the visibility down to a quarter of a mile and even less than that it in many areas."
The official forecast from the Bay Area Air Quality Management District shows at least four days of healthy air in the region, starting on Thursday.
"But, I'm seeing a little bit of a change coming," added Nicco. The smoke forecast shows an area of low pressure is going to clean out the entire northern half of the state, but the smoke will start filtering back Friday afternoon into Saturday morning.
"A northerly wind will start to push into the North Bay, as we head into the afternoon hours, and then tries to slide it into the bay by the evening hours, leaving only the South Bay completely clean of some haze," said Nicco.
Nicco is focusing on Sunday morning, into the afternoon hours.
"As the fires continue to pump more smoke into the air, all areas including the South Bay will see and increase in smoke," said Nicco. "It will be interesting to see if we can make it through the entire weekend without another Spare the Air."
The Bay Area has been hit with some of the worst air quality in the world over the last month. It got so bad that one doctor compared going outside to smoking half a pack of cigarettes.
Starting a new streak, days without "Spare The Air" alerts.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) September 17, 2020
Today is day 1. #Update #BayArea 7 day forecast here:https://t.co/4dOtdMEm40 pic.twitter.com/Gm7BdIth49
