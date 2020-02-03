49ers coach Katie Sowers touched by young fan's drawing after Super Bowl loss: 'It means so much to me'

RELATED: 'Happy to be a trailblazer' Katie Sowers becomes first female coach to reach Super Bowl
Sowers took to Twitter on Monday to thank her supporters and one fan in particular.
ABC7 News sports producer Casey Pratt tweeted a picture that his 6-year-old daughter drew during the Super Bowl of Katie Sowers.
The @49ers didn’t win the #SuperBowl, but the mark they left on young kids like my 6-year-old daughter was a win for humanity. I love that she was inspired to draw this picture of @KatieSowers during the game. #SBLIV #GoNiners #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/oQnwhoEYlt— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) February 3, 2020
This.... Tell your daughter that her picture is beautiful and it means so much to me. Thank you for being an amazing #girldad https://t.co/JhlR6taQY4— Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) February 3, 2020
Sowers spotted the tweet and replied.
Sowers received hundreds of tweets of support during the game including many celebrities and even fans rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton tweeted: "History, made. Last night, @49ers offensive assistant coach @katiesowers became the first woman and the first openly LGBT person to coach a team in the Super Bowl."
History, made:— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 3, 2020
Last night, @49ers offensive assistant coach @katiesowers became the first woman and the first openly LGBT person to coach a team in the Super Bowl. #gutsywomen https://t.co/Pl2Lg5AE9N pic.twitter.com/4J34txK5Ep
"We erupted in applause at our house when your segment ran during the Super Bowl. It was very moving. We were rooting for the Chiefs to win (I'm from MO) but you should know we think you are awesome!," tweeted 'The Office' actress Jenna Fischer.
We erupted in applause at our house when your segment ran during the Super Bowl. It was very moving. We were rooting for the Chiefs to win (I’m from MO) but you should know we think you are awesome!— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) February 3, 2020
TV host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "@KatieSowers, I hope you know what an incredible thing you accomplished yesterday."
@KatieSowers, I hope you know what an incredible thing you accomplished yesterday.— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 3, 2020
Sowers tweeted that she also got some social media hate after the game, but implored fans to be kind.
I wanted this so bad for my guys... for my dad. Congrats to the @Chiefs ... please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As @TheEllenShow says, Be Kind. This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world— Katie Sowers (@KatieSowers) February 3, 2020
"I wanted this so bad for my guys... for my dad. Congrats to the @Chiefs... please as you comment to my players or staff members, remember we are all human. As
@TheEllenShow says, Be Kind. This loss has unfortunately reminded me of the hatred in this world."
This was Sowers' fourth season in the NFL and second as an offensive assistant with the 49ers.
