Super Bowl 2020

Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers fans want Coach Kyle Shanahan's red trucker hat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the hottest items around right now for 49ers fans is the hat Kyle Shanahan wears on the sideline.

It's a red trucker hat made by New Era that's been discontinued. It was listed at $33.

So if you want one, you have to go to eBay and be prepared to pay.

RELATED: 49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference

Bidding has topped $100 on just about all of them.
If you don't want to take your chances with an auction, there are few with the "buy it now" option.

One seller has a listing at $999. Another a little cheaper at $199.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 2020 here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscosanta clarasan francisco 49ersfootballebaysuper bowl 2020
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUPER BOWL 2020
WATCH IN 60: Angry 49ers fan throws burrito, Sanders leads new poll, 50 years of Pride
49ers talk at Levi's Stadium
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
Fans welcome 49ers home after tough loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl 54
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News