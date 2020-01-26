Super Bowl 2020: San Francisco 49ers fans want Coach Kyle Shanahan's red trucker hat

It's a red trucker hat made by New Era that's been discontinued. It was listed at $33.
So if you want one, you have to go to eBay and be prepared to pay.
RELATED: 49ers' George Kittle rocks autographed Jimmy Garoppolo shirt to post-game press conference
Bidding has topped $100 on just about all of them.
If you don't want to take your chances with an auction, there are few with the "buy it now" option.
One seller has a listing at $999. Another a little cheaper at $199.
