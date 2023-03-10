Lake Tahoe snow live updates: Winter storm warning issued for Sierra; resorts close

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Sierra is gearing up for another wild few days of winter weather as a storm moves through the region, this time a combination of snow, wind and rain.

Take a look at the graph below to check out the latest Lake Tahoe snowpack totals. The snow total refers to the entire amount of snow that's currently at each site. The median is based on the last 30 years of data for March 9 (except for Carson Pass, which only has 16 years of historical data).

Resort Closures

The following Tahoe resorts are currently closed due to severe weather:

Friday, March 9

8 a.m.



Palisades Tahoe and Sugar Bowl announce resort closures

Due to high avalanche danger and flooding on Olympic Valley Rd. and Alpine Meadows Rd, Palisades Tahoe will not have any lift operations on Friday and base lodges are closed," the resort tweeted.

Sugar Bowl will also be closed Friday, March 10, due to extreme winds and storm conditions, the resort said.

Thursday, March 9

8 p.m.

South Lake Tahoe gas station awning collapses igniting pump

The awning of a gas station in South Lake Tahoe collapsed as bands of rain and snow moved through the area. Crews say the roof at the Swiss Mart gas station took out a gas pump causing a fire but thankfully crews were able to contain the flames and no one was injured.

6 p.m.

City of South Lake Tahoe activates virtual emergency operations center

The City of South Lake Tahoe activated a virtual emergency operations center on Thursday following a declaration of a local emergency due to the weather.

The city says the EOC "facilitates the seamless intergovernmental agency coordination that is necessary to ensure the public's safety when responding to an emergency."

situation

5:30 p.m.

Mt. Rose, Donner Ski Ranch and Sierra-at-Tahoe announce closures

More ski resorts announced closures for Friday due to the weather conditions. For more information, check to above Resort Closures list for details.

5 p.m.

Traffic on WB I-80 being held in two spots

Traffic is being held on westbound I-80 at the Nevada state line and in Truckee due to a big rig crash near Eagles Lake, according to Caltrans.

4:40 p.m.

Chain control in effect on Hwy 50

Caltrans say chain control is in effect on Highway 50 starting at Fred's Place which sits a 4,900 feet and in Meyers.

1:30 p.m.

Northstar announces Friday closure

Northstar Mountain resort announced its closure for Friday due to the current winter storms. Continued closures are still being evaluated at this time, according to the resort. Visitors can check back on its Twitter page for updates.

11:30 a.m.

Heavenly to close Friday

Heavenly ski resort announced it will be closed Friday due to the incoming atmospheric river storm system. See the resort's full statement here.

11:14 a.m.

No chains required yet on I-80 and Highway 50 to Tahoe

There are no chain requirements in effect for either I-80 or Highway 50 heading to Tahoe as of Thursday morning. For the latest on road conditions, visit Caltrans real-time map here.

10:01 a.m.

Kirkwood Resort closed for Friday, Saturday TBD

Kirkwood Resort announced that it's closing Friday ahead of the incoming storm, and its opening on Saturday is to be determined. The resort announced: "Our team will be working everywhere we safely can just to maintain the mountain for future operations. At this time we do not know if we will be able to open on Sat Mar 11, and when we are able to operate again, expect delays to mtn ops."

8:30 a.m.

Palisades Tahoe warns guests of delays and wind holds due to incoming storm

Although most of the Palisades Tahoe and Alpine Meadows resorts opened this morning, the operations staffed warned guests of possible delays and closues due to the incoming high winds.

In a tweet, they said they currently have "50+MPH winds on the ridgelines with 75+MPH gusts." They also said winds are expected to increase through the day.

8 a.m.

National Weather Service issues winter storm warning for Sierra

The NWS tweeted saying the warning a winter storm warning will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday with anywhere from 2 to 8 feet of snow possible in the area. They said mountain travel is "highly discouraged" with all people in the area to be prepared for chain controls, major travel delays, and possible road closures.

7:15 a.m.

Kirkwood Resort records 8 inches of snow overnight more coming

The resort tweeted that their 24-hour snow total was 8 inches but that more was in the forecast for the evening. Like other resorts, they said guests can expect very high winds and some operations closures/delays as the storm develops.

Wednesday, March 8

12:45 p.m.

City of South Lake Tahoe issues local emergency proclamation for severe winter storms

South Lake Tahoe has issued a local emergency proclamation for the incoming severe winter storms. The city manager of South Lake Tahoe said the proclamation will leverage "all available tools from local, state, and federal resources in response to potential impacts from the forecasted atmospheric river."

9:00 p.m.

Heavenly Ski Resort warns all drivers that chains or 4WD with snow tires are needed to access base areas

The resort said people can expect icy roads at and on the way to their base areas and that chains or 4-wheel drive with snow tires would be needed to get access.

