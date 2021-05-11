COVID-19 vaccine

Levi's Stadium holding vaccination nights for teens, with plenty of incentives

EMBED <>More Videos

Levi's Stadium holding vaccination nights for teens

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- At Levi's Stadium, the largest COVID-19 mass vaccination site in California, Santa Clara County is turning its attention to youth and getting them in as soon as possible.

In partnership with the San Francisco 49ers, county officials are preparing to host three teenage vaccination nights on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

RELATED: City of Benicia giving free pizza to young people getting their COVID-19 vaccines

Members with the county's youth ambassador team joined Sourdough Sam on Monday to help spread the word.

"I chose to get vaccinated to protect my family, friends and facilitate my return to in-person school for my senior year," said Steven Luo, a local high school student who serves as a youth ambassador.

As of Monday afternoon, 75% of eligible county residents have received their first dose. But that number drops to just below 40% for those who are 16 or 17.

WATCH: US surgeon general shares compelling message about vaccine hesitancy
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 News Reporter Kate Larsen spoke one-on-one with the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, about vaccine hesitancy and family.



"It's very disheartening to hear the misinformation being spread on social media, discouraging people from being vaccinated," said local high school student Maleina Aguinaldo, who also serves a youth ambassador, and says teens can use the #49ersVaxStagePass to share their vaccination experiences at the stadium.

The first 100 students to visit each night will receive a $10 gift card to Starbucks or Chipotle from the Valley Medical Center Foundation. The county says it's critical to get more young people vaccinated and hopes some of these incentives will help.

"These sites are your sites," said Dr. Ahmad Kamal, the county's healthcare preparedness director. "These sites are made for you to get vaccinated and we are very thrilled to be welcoming more young people."

The 49ers will be giving away swag while supplies last and are offering tours of the visiting team locker room.

RELATED: Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards allegedly sold at CA bar

"All of our students, they deserve their homecoming, they deserve their senior proms, they deserve to celebration their graduations in-person," said 49ers president Al Guido. "If this is one small step that can get us back there, please all join in."

County officials say other family members can also be vaccinated at the same time. No appointments are required.

"We know that young people don't always listen to adults, and any parent listening to me, knows exactly what I'm talking about," said Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, who played a key role in launching the youth ambassador program. "But what we do know is that teens listen to other teens."


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysanta claralevi's stadiumhealthvaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineteenagers
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News