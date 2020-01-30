SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton resigns amidst corruption scandal

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New developments in the corruption scandal rocking San Francisco City Government. The San Francisco International Airport Commissioner who did not accept a bribe from indicted Director of the Department of Public Works Mohammed Nuru and Restaurateur Nick Bovis has now resigned.She submitted her resignation letter to Mayor London Breed on Wednesday. ABC7 I-Team Reporter Melanie Woodrow broke this story.According to her resignation letter, SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton is resigning for health reasons. She has served as a member of the commission for more than 20 years.According to a criminal complaint, Director of the Department of Public Works Mohammed Nuru and Restaurateur Nick Bovis offered SFO Commissioner Linda Crayton $5,000 cash and a free trip for her assistance in helping Bovis win a bid to run a restaurant at SFO.In April of 2018, Nuru, Bovis and Crayton along with federal confidential sources and a federal undercover employee met for dinner. While Crayton did not accept the cash, San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin says what Crayton was recorded saying at the dinner according to the criminal complaint was unethical and inappropriate."The words about doing unwarranted favors, the words about being able to control the outcome of a decision at the commission, the words about the airport director owing his job to this individual are spine tingling," said Peskin.By phone Tuesday night, Crayton told ABC7 I-Team Reporter Melanie Woodrow she had done nothing wrong and that her integrity means a lot to her.Supervisor Peskin had planned to publicly call for her resignation before learning she would be submitting it."While the individual did not take the bribe it is not appropriate for that person to continue as an airport commissioner," said Peskin.In her letter to Mayor Breed, Crayton writes she's been struggling with multiple, severe medical conditions.In part writing, "...."Via email, Crayton's Attorney, Randall Knox, submitted the following statements to ABC7 News from Crayton and from him.