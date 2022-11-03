WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: Bay Area, California, US results for 2022 midterm elections

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the gubernatorial election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.
Bookmark this page to get a live look at results as races are called on Election Day.
On election night, ABC7 News will bring you local, state and national news updates on our live stream from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Watch in the video player above, on our mobile apps, or download the ABC7 Bay Area App to watch on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple and Android TV.
Most of California's statewide races are not competitive. Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is expected to easily win election to a full six-year term after being appointed to the office last year to replace now-Vice President Kamala Harris. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely cruise to a second term against Republican Brian Dahle, a little-known state senator who has struggled to raise money.
CA ELECTION: List of races to watch around San Francisco Bay Area, state
Republicans' best chance to win their first statewide election since 2006 is Lanhee Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign who is running for controller. But winning will be difficult in a state where there are nearly twice as many registered Democratic voters as Republicans.
Statewide, voters will decide the fate of seven ballot initiatives, including whether to make abortion a constitutional right and whether to allow sports betting.
The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.
Stay with ABC7 News for the latest election news here.
LATEST STORIES & VIDEOS:
- CA proposition guide: From abortions to electric vehicles, here's what to know
- List of races to watch around San Francisco Bay Area, state
- LIVE TRACKER: Find out how many ballots have been returned in California by county
- Republican, anti-vaccine candidates target school board races across Bay Area
- What to expect on election night, when we'll know results
- Newsom, Dahle talk CA future in only governor's race
- Alameda Co. race will have historic outcome with 1st-ever Black DA
- Jonsen or Jensen: Who will be Santa Clara County's new sheriff?
- 'Nail-biter': Here are the California congressional races to watch on Tuesday
- Why a $250 donation from a right-wing activist has riled up an East Bay school board race
- test
- Anti-critical race theory culture war plays out in South Bay school board races
- How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
- Are San Francisco voters moving to the center? New poll suggests they could be
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
The Associated Press contributed to this report