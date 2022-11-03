WATCH LIVE TUESDAY: Bay Area, California, US results for 2022 midterm elections

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From the gubernatorial election to local Bay Area races, ABC7 News has you covered with the latest results and live updates.

Most of California's statewide races are not competitive. Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla is expected to easily win election to a full six-year term after being appointed to the office last year to replace now-Vice President Kamala Harris. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom will likely cruise to a second term against Republican Brian Dahle, a little-known state senator who has struggled to raise money.

Republicans' best chance to win their first statewide election since 2006 is Lanhee Chen, a former policy adviser to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign who is running for controller. But winning will be difficult in a state where there are nearly twice as many registered Democratic voters as Republicans.

Statewide, voters will decide the fate of seven ballot initiatives, including whether to make abortion a constitutional right and whether to allow sports betting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report