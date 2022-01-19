Bail hearing pushed to February for Los Gatos mom accused of throwing boozy teen sex parties

A bail hearing for 47-year-old Shannon O'Connor was continued to Feb. 3.
Her lawyers argue she's no threat to the public and there's no justification for why she has not been granted bail.
Prosecutors say she is a flight risk and a threat to 15 accusers.
Six of them spoke at today's hearing.
One parent said, if she's released, she will "further torment" the accusers.
