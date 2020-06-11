East Bay mall reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic, but not all stores are open

Not all stores decided to open. For example, Macy's is offering curbside service only.
One store owner who did reopen said she feels confident in the safety measures she has put in place.
"I am OK with my safety," said Cyndie Berglund, owner of St. Andrew Jewelers. "We feel good about that. We just hope the mall is prepared for it and that they are ready too. That they have the measures in place as well."
She brought a new sign to hang in her store's window during these strange times. It says "Practice Kindness".
Mall officials refused to comment and told our crew to get off the property. On the mall's website, a list of safety precautions they say they have put in place includes shutting down water fountains, spacing out furniture in the food court and providing hand sanitizer.
Shopper James Holman came from El Sobrante in the hopes of buying some Air Jordans. He was not concerned about the coronavirus.
"I don't feel nervous at all," Holman said. "If we can be in the crowds and doing the protests and everything I ain't heard of nothing happening to my peoples so I feel like we can be in the mall."
The mall's website says officials do not know the status of all stores. It encourages shoppers to call a store to see if it is open before visiting.
