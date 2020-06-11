Coronavirus

East Bay mall reopens amid COVID-19 pandemic, but not all stores are open

By
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- The Sunvalley Mall in Concord reopened Thursday at 11 a.m.

Not all stores decided to open. For example, Macy's is offering curbside service only.

One store owner who did reopen said she feels confident in the safety measures she has put in place.

RELATED: Reopening California: When will San Francisco bars reopen?

"I am OK with my safety," said Cyndie Berglund, owner of St. Andrew Jewelers. "We feel good about that. We just hope the mall is prepared for it and that they are ready too. That they have the measures in place as well."

She brought a new sign to hang in her store's window during these strange times. It says "Practice Kindness".

Mall officials refused to comment and told our crew to get off the property. On the mall's website, a list of safety precautions they say they have put in place includes shutting down water fountains, spacing out furniture in the food court and providing hand sanitizer.

Shopper James Holman came from El Sobrante in the hopes of buying some Air Jordans. He was not concerned about the coronavirus.

LIFE AFTER COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms, schools, sports will look like when they reopen

"I don't feel nervous at all," Holman said. "If we can be in the crowds and doing the protests and everything I ain't heard of nothing happening to my peoples so I feel like we can be in the mall."

The mall's website says officials do not know the status of all stores. It encourages shoppers to call a store to see if it is open before visiting.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyconcordmallcoronaviruspandemicshoppingreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Reopening California: When will SF bars reopen?
CORONAVIRUS
Here's how big CA class sizes will be in reopened schools
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
4 teens go grocery shopping for neighbors most at risk
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan 'a slap in the face'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how big CA class sizes will be in reopened schools
5 juveniles pulled from waters off SF beach, officials say
Here's where COVID-19 cases are surging in Bay Area
Suspect accused of shooting San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputy identified
Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan 'a slap in the face'
Jack Hanna will retire from Columbus Zoo after 40 years
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
Show More
Family of pregnant woman shot, injured by officers in Oakland rally at hospital
SF Sheriff's Office employee seen in shoving incident video ID'd as captain
Coronavirus live updates: DMV reopening all field offices today
George Floyd live updates: Protest held in front of Oakland mayor's home
﻿Worker safety, eco-friendly products fuel CA startup's success during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News