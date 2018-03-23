OFFICER KILLED

Memorial held for Marin County deputy killed in crash on Highway 1

EMBED </>More Videos

A memorial service was held for Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle who died in a solo-vehicle crash last week on Highway 1 while responding to a 911 call. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Officers from as far away as Irvine and Yolo County traveled to San Rafael Friday to pay their respects to Marin County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Zirkle, 24.

The deputy was killed in a car accident last week. He was responding to a 911 call when he lost control of his car on Highway 1 and hit a tree.

RELATED: Marin Co. deputy killed in accident remembered as tremendous person

Officers say they make sure to attend funerals like this one because they want the family members to know they are supported and that Zirkle's life mattered.

Detective Dave Wallace from the Modesto Police Department says he has attended almost 70 of these funerals. One of those was his brother's, who was killed in the line of duty..

He says seeing all these officers at your loved ones funeral makes a difference. "For others to come and pay their respects in this way, it helps in the healing process," Wallace said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedtraffic accidentcrashcar crashsheriffpolice officer killedtraffic fatalitiesmemorialPoint ReyesSan Anselmo
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Memorial to be held for Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in crash
Marin Co. deputy killed in accident remembered as 'tremendous person'
24-year-old Marin Co. deputy killed in crash identified
Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in accident on Hwy 1
OFFICER KILLED
2 of 4 killed in Canada shooting were officers, police said
Shooter fires through restaurant window, kills 2 deputies
Emotional memorial for Marin County deputy brings back memories
Memorial to be held for Marin County sheriff's deputy killed in crash
More officer killed
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News