San Francisco restaurant hosts Mother's Day banquet for homeless families

"I feel very blessed," said Marie Tiaha.
Tiaha and her partner Jackie say they never knew Mother's Day could be so amazing after a difficult year of experiencing homelessness.
They along with dozens of other moms were guests of honor at this lunch party banquet at San Francisco's Le Colonial Restaurant.
"Sometimes you don't have opportunity or access to a beautiful place to eat, we can't be thankful enough," said Tiaha.
Kids made Mother's Day cards, each one with handcrafted messages of love.
These families who are working to get back on their feet, are residents of Compass Family Services transitional housing and shelter program in the Tenderloin.
"I think it's important to honor the moms in our program because everybody wakes up in the morning and they want to do the best for their kids," said Compass Family Shelter Director, Freda Lopez-Ruiz.
Kassie Rhoades couldn't be with her daughter Anaya but chatted with her on facetime. Kassie got a selfie in the photo booth to remember this Mother's Day.
"Back when i was using, I would've never ever done to something like this, I've been clean and sober since February," said Rhoades.
Being seen and making moms feel pampered is why cxecutive chef Geoffery Deetz was all in.
"I think as a community we need to pitch in in a positive way instead criticizing the city and looking down on people less fortunate, pitch in and do something nice," said Deets.
Besides a delicious meal, there was some swag for moms to take home. But the best part of this day was a chance to relax and be a family.
"I think it's good we're thought about," said Rhoades.
