mother's day

San Francisco restaurant hosts Mother's Day banquet for homeless families

By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

SF restaurant hosts Mother's Day lunch for homeless families

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Mother's Day 2022 was celebrated in style across the Bay Area. But for one group of moms who are experiencing homelessness, the day was extra special. A Mother's Day lunch was hosted in their honor.

"I feel very blessed," said Marie Tiaha.

Tiaha and her partner Jackie say they never knew Mother's Day could be so amazing after a difficult year of experiencing homelessness.

They along with dozens of other moms were guests of honor at this lunch party banquet at San Francisco's Le Colonial Restaurant.

"Sometimes you don't have opportunity or access to a beautiful place to eat, we can't be thankful enough," said Tiaha.

VIDEO: The amazing mothers of twins and triplets in Silicon Valley
EMBED More News Videos

Deep in Santa Clara County, there exists a little-known local club for parents of twins and triplets.



Kids made Mother's Day cards, each one with handcrafted messages of love.

These families who are working to get back on their feet, are residents of Compass Family Services transitional housing and shelter program in the Tenderloin.

"I think it's important to honor the moms in our program because everybody wakes up in the morning and they want to do the best for their kids," said Compass Family Shelter Director, Freda Lopez-Ruiz.

Kassie Rhoades couldn't be with her daughter Anaya but chatted with her on facetime. Kassie got a selfie in the photo booth to remember this Mother's Day.

"Back when i was using, I would've never ever done to something like this, I've been clean and sober since February," said Rhoades.

RELATED: Bay Area moms take turns with childcare to bypass 'mom guilt' for catching waves
EMBED More News Videos

A "surf-swapping" wave is sweeping coastal U.S. cities. Here's a look at a group of Bay Area mothers who are prioritizing healthy relationships with themselves and others through the ocean.



Being seen and making moms feel pampered is why cxecutive chef Geoffery Deetz was all in.

"I think as a community we need to pitch in in a positive way instead criticizing the city and looking down on people less fortunate, pitch in and do something nice," said Deets.

Besides a delicious meal, there was some swag for moms to take home. But the best part of this day was a chance to relax and be a family.

"I think it's good we're thought about," said Rhoades.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotenderloinbuilding a better bay areahomelesslovefamilymother's day
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHER'S DAY
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
The amazing mothers of multiples in Silicon Valley
Mom of twins, her surrogate get a surprise celebration on 'GMA'
'Surf swapping' is new form of selfcare for these Bay Area moms
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2 suspected DUI drivers crash into East Bay police vehicles
Report: California gas rebate checks delayed
The amazing mothers of multiples in Silicon Valley
'Surf swapping' is new form of selfcare for these Bay Area moms
49ers' Steve Young, Ronnie Lott tackle mental health stigma
How to customize your mortgage rate for a better deal
Show More
Police use drone to locate, arrest armed man inside Emeryville hotel
NorCal mother ID'd as 1 of 2 victims killed in Marin Co. plane crash
Giants honor Buster Posey's retirement during Saturday's game
Bear gets stuck between trailers on Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot
Marriott takes on Airbnb by offering private home rentals
More TOP STORIES News