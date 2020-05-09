Coronavirus California

Reopening California: Mother's Day confusion for florists, consumers thanks to shelter-in-place guidelines

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As we approach Mother's Day, the biggest holiday for florists, there has been some confusion for shop owners and customers on how flowers can be purchased.

At San Francisco's Flower Mart, it might be their busiest week in their nearly 65 year history.

"Part of it is because restaurants aren't open this year for Mother's Day and if you were going to do something for mom, people are sending them flowers," says Jeanne Boes, general manager of the San Francisco Flower Mart.

RELATED: Stuck inside during COVID-19? Here's a free Mother's Day card and poster you can print

But along with the satisfaction of being busy, after weeks of being closed there is confusion on how those flowers can get to the consumer.

Earlier this week, Governor Newsom announced retail stores, including florists, were on the list of businesses that could start curbside pickup Friday, even asking Californians to support their local florist in a briefing on Friday.

So the news of six counties in the Bay Area deciding on Thursday to maintain shelter-in-place orders, allowing for flower deliveries only, was a blow.

RELATED: San Francisco-based Farmgirl Flowers flourishes after COVID-19 shut down non-essential businesses

One woman at the Flower Mart called it "devastating" while Miriam Lara was shocked to hear she couldn't allow direct store sales to customers.

"I didn't know that! that's horrible!" exclaims Miriam , the third generation florist who owns Miriam's Floral Boutique in San Leandro. Miriam is a mother of 5 who says she depends on the orders to stay afloat.
"I do have pickup orders tomorrow... I gotta do what I gotta do."

At Not Just Flowers in the Castro, drivers patiently wait for their deliveries. And owners Lisa and Andrei have noticed some confused customers too.

RELATED: Berkeley florist changes mind about reopening Friday in defiance of Alameda County health order

They've had to turn some away in the early morning who showed up hoping to make a direct purchase. Those customers were directed to call and have orders delivered.

Several blocks away, the Bi-Rite market was swarming with customers who lined up beside rows of flowers for sale. Since markets are classified as an essential business selling groceries, flower sales are allowed.

But despite the boom in sales leading up to Mother's Day, florists are still hurting, trying to recover from canceled weddings and everything else during the pandemic.

"We don't know what the summer is going too look like. We really have no idea what's going to happen and how fast things will turn around." says Jeanne at the Flower Mart. She just encourages consumers to buy flowers whenever they can, from whoever they can to support the industry.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic hereRELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscosocial distancingcoronavirus californiasmall businesscoronavirusshelter in placemothers daystay at home orderdelivery service
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Nail salons outraged, ask Newsom for proof of 1st COVID-19 community spread
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
Shining a light on mental amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom hints Phase 3 of reopening CA is closer than we thought
CA making improvements in COVID-19 testing
Top White House officials buried CDC report for coronavirus reopening
Newsom signs order to send every registered Californian a mail-in ballot
New rules protect consumer finances
Exclusive: Priscilla Chan of Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative talks being a mom, doctor amid COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Why we may not see a COVID-19 vaccine for 12-18 months
Bay Area baby makes history as next Gerber Baby
Coronavirus: 3 cruise ships to dock at Port of Oakland for 2-3 months
More TOP STORIES News