Mountain lion hit, killed on Hwy 1 same cat recently captured in SF, officials say

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials have confirmed that the mountain lion hit and killed by a car on Highway 1 in Pacifica Friday morning is the same animal recently captured in San Francisco.

The mountain lion was found about 7:30 a.m. on the shoulder of northbound lanes near the Skyline Boulevard off-ramp, according to the CHP. The vehicle that hit the animal apparently didn't stop.

The big cat was being tracked with a GPS device. State fish and wildlife officials have been notified.

The animal was captured in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood on June 18 after it was spotted several times wandering the city streets.
