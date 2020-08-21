fire

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds California fire press conference in Napa County

Gov. Newsom and other emergency management officials will give an update on fire conditions and the CA state of emergency
By
CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom and other emergency management officials are holding a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to give an update on the California wildfires.

Gov. Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Tom Porter, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci and California National Guard Adjutant General David Baldwin all plan to brief the media from Calistoga in Napa County, where the LNU Lightning Complex is burning.

BAY AREA FIRES: LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the 367 fires burning in California, which opens the door for federal aid.

The three major complexes - LNU, SCU and CZU - burning in all but one Bay Area county have torched a collective 500,000 acres so far.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

For the latest on the fire sizes, containment progress and evacuation areas, visit this page.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
calistogacalifornianapa countybrush firefirehennessey firesolano countywildfirecal firecomplex firesonoma countylightning complex fire
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres
CZU Lightning Complex fire evacuees see own homes burned to ground
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
What makes California burn so much?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are all the fires burning in the Bay Area
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Wildfire live updates: LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres
Vacaville family returns to find 'forever home' destroyed
64,000 evacuated from fires in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties
LIVE: Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
What makes California burn so much?
Show More
Giannulli to serve 5 months in prison for college bribery scheme
What to do right now to prep for a planned power outage
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
LNU Lightning Complex: Walbridge fire spreads overnight
Where CZU, LNU, SCU Complex fires are burning: MAPS
More TOP STORIES News