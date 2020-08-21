WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom holds California fire press conference in Napa County

Gov. Newsom, CAL FIRE Chief Tom Porter, Office of Emergency Services Director Mark Ghilarducci and California National Guard Adjutant General David Baldwin all plan to brief the media from Calistoga in Napa County, where the LNU Lightning Complex is burning.
BAY AREA FIRES: LNU Lightning Complex fires grow to 219,000 acres
We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.
Newsom recently declared a statewide emergency over the 367 fires burning in California, which opens the door for federal aid.
The three major complexes - LNU, SCU and CZU - burning in all but one Bay Area county have torched a collective 500,000 acres so far.
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
For the latest on the fire sizes, containment progress and evacuation areas, visit this page.
