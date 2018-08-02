New evacuations issued, some lifted as Mendocino Complex fires continue

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --A new round of mandatory evacuations has been issued for communities threatened by the Mendocino Complex fires. Residents in Western Lake County were urged to leave.
Combined, the Ranch and River fires have burned more than 110,000 acres. The causes of the fires is still unknown.
Big flames marched over ridges, igniting dry brush instantly. The relentless Ranch Fire moved closer to the community of Upper Lake Thursday afternoon.
"The kids have left. The grand kids have left," said Michael Vera, who chose to stay and protect his home despite mandatory evacuations still in place. "It's stressful. In the morning, you can't see anything. You don't know what's going on."
More communities in Western Lake County are now under new mandatory evacuation orders and more could follow.
"It wouldn't be uncommon to see additional communities go under mandatory evacuation like what we saw in Bartlett Springs," said Cal Fire spokesperson Paul Lowenthal.
"It's been hell," said Nice resident Jesse Geist. "You wake up, can't breathe -- nose is running."
Geist had to leave his home in Nice and is staying in a motor home parked on the side of Highway 20, where he's taking care of his mom Maggie, who is disabled. All they want to do is go back home.
"We're doing what we can do," said Maggie.
Jesse Geist & mom Maggie are still waiting to go home, both were evac. by the #MendocinoComplexFire they’re living in a motor home off Hwy 20 in Lake Co. pic.twitter.com/YdCFAjXpG2— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) August 2, 2018
"I still got 75 gallons of fuel. For now, just chill," Geist added.
