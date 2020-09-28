Hellish flames & intense fire fight: North Bay wildfires ravage California's wine country | PHOTOS

The Glass fires began Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine country north of San Francisco and more than 1,000 California firefighters are battling the destructive new fires not too long after battling the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that burned in the region.
RELATED: What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
"Our firefighters have not had much of a break, and these residents have not had much of a break,'' said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE.
WATCH: Smoke, flames in Northern California wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
Flames engulfed the distinctive Chateau Boswell Winery north of St. Helena, The Black Rock Inn in the small community of St. Helena and multiple homes in the city of Santa Rosa. Look at the photos above to see scenes from around the area as the fires burned.
The recent wildfires in the region nears the third anniversary of deadly wildfires that erupted in 2017, including one that killed 22 people. Just a month ago, many of those same residents were evacuated from the path of a lightning-sparked fire that became the fourth-largest in state history.
AP contributed to this report
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Track wildfires across Bay Area with this interactive map
- What we know about the fires burning in the North Bay
- LIST: Wildfires prompt evacuation orders & warnings in Napa, Sonoma counties
- Track air quality levels impacted by smoke from wildfires
- Video shows smoke, flames in wine country as Glass Incident, other fires rage
- WATCH: Staggering footage shows lightning storm that started complex fires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- Comparing the 10 biggest wildfires in California history
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- Camp Fire is deadliest wildfire in California history
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire