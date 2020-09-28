Hellish flames & intense fire fight: North Bay wildfires ravage California's wine country | PHOTOS

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6625023" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> California firefighters battled destructive new wildfires in wine country north of San Francisco Monday as strong winds fanned flames in the already badly scorched state. See scenes from the Glass Incident and other fires in the video above.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Northern California's wine country is on fire as strong winds fanned flames in the already scorched region, destroying homes and prompting overnight evacuation orders involving more than 50,000 people.The Glass fires began Sunday in the famed Napa-Sonoma wine country north of San Francisco and more than 1,000 California firefighters are battling the destructive new fires not too long after battling the LNU Lightning Complex Fire that burned in the region."Our firefighters have not had much of a break, and these residents have not had much of a break,'' said Daniel Berlant, assistant deputy director with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, known as CAL FIRE.Flames engulfed the distinctive Chateau Boswell Winery north of St. Helena, The Black Rock Inn in the small community of St. Helena and multiple homes in the city of Santa Rosa. Look at the photos above to see scenes from around the area as the fires burned.The recent wildfires in the region nears the third anniversary of deadly wildfires that erupted in 2017, including one that killed 22 people. Just a month ago, many of those same residents were evacuated from the path of a lightning-sparked fire that became the fourth-largest in state history.