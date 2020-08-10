Gov. Newsom says 'no money in the piggy bank' to fund Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order

EDD QUESTIONS: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
President Donald Trump announced an executive order Saturday that extends additional unemployment payments of up to $400 a week to help cushion the economic fallout of the pandemic. But under Trump's plan, the $400 a week requires a state to commit to providing $100.
Coming up with 25% of the funding would require significant cuts elsewhere, Newsom said, as funding from the prior CARES Act has all but run out.
"There is no money sitting in the piggy bank of the previous CARES Act to be reprioritized or reconstituted for this purpose," the governor said. "Simply, it does not exist."
VIDEO: California woman shares hack for getting through EDD's overloaded unemployment helpline
Paying 25% of the new round of unemployment benefits would cost California an estimated $700 million a week, as the state reckons with unemployment and underemployment figures not seen since the Great Depression.
Whether President Trump has the constitutional authority to extend federal unemployment benefits by executive order remains unclear.
Congress had approved payments of $600 a week at the outset of the coronavirus outbreak, but those benefits expired Aug. 1 and Congress has been unable to agree on an extension.
Gov. Newsom also addressed the data glitch that led to an underreporting of new COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. The issue was fixed last week and the backlog was processed over the weekend, Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said Monday.
VIDEO: CA lawmaker dissatisfied with Trump's unemployment boost
Newsom said he didn't know about the misreporting until after he gave his last press conference last Monday. Dr. Ghaly then held a briefing on the data issue Tuesday.
"These things are unfortunate, but we are moving forward," the governor said.
The California's Department of Public Health's director and State Health Officer Dr. Sonia Angell announced her immediate resignation late Sunday night. When asked if he ordered Dr. Angell's resignation, Newsom said he preferred not to discuss personnel issues publicly and thanked her for her service and dedication to racial equity in health care.
"She resigned and I accepted her resignation, I don't want to air any more than that," he said.
WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
The Associated Press contributed to this report.