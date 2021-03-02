Lukewarm reaction among Bay Area educators to Newsom's schools announcement

The reaction to Newsom's schools reopening plan is decidedly mixed among Bay Area educators.
In Oakland, where some parents are demanding reopening and the district has yet to reach agreements with its labor unions, the Oakland Education Association was not particularly impressed with Newsom's announcement.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces plan to get kids back in public schools by end of March
"In terms of being helpful, not so much," said Chaz Garcia, 2nd Vice-President of the Oakland Education Association. "It generally creates panic, because usually there's a lot of jargon in there folks don't clearly understand."
The Mt. Diablo Unified District is also still in the process of negotiating with its labor groups. The superintendent there believes having greater clarity from the state on at least some issues is helpful.
RELATED: Parents, students hold rally to reopen Oakland Unified schools
"What it does do is provide consistent guidance on some of those sticking points that we're still working through," explained Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark. "Some of those sticking points might be testing of staff and students and the cadence of those tests."
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic