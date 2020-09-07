Oak Fire burning in Mendocino County prompts mandatory evacuations

#OakFire (Willits area)— Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 7, 2020
Photos taken at Third Gate and Big John Road by Sheriff Kendall pic.twitter.com/TaiXvxYWMv
Mendocino Sheriff's officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the following areas in Willits: Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road, Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road, north boundary of Shimmins Ridge Road, east of Highway 101 (approximately 1 mile east of 101), south to Reynolds Highway.
Evacuations have also been ordered for the following areas in Covelo: South of Boardman Ridge/Anthony Peak, East of Nebo rock, North of McCoy Ridge and West of the Glenn County/Tehama County line with Mendocino County.
EVACUATION ORDER (Willits area)— Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 7, 2020
for active fire for Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road and Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road.
Fire is moving north. Take the safest route out of the area.
Update: EVACUATION ORDER - Boundaries expanded - Willits Area (#OakFire)— Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 7, 2020
*North boundary is Shimmins Ridge Road
*East of Highway 101 - approximately 1 mile east of 101
*South to Reynolds Highway
EVACUATION ORDER - Covelo area— Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 7, 2020
South of Boardman Ridge/Anthony Peak,
*East of Nebo rock,
*North of McCoy Ridge and
*West of the Glenn County/Tehama County line with Mendocino County.
Sheriff's officials say the fire is moving north and advise residents to take a safe route out of the area.
Crews are working on getting Willits High School set up as a shelter.
Crews are working on getting the Willits High School ready as a shelter for those who may need it. We'll let you know when it's fully opened.#OakFire #AugustComplex— Mendocino Sheriff (@MendoSheriff) September 7, 2020
CAL FIRE says the vegetation fire started around 12:15 p.m. west of Highway 101 near Big John Road and Skyview Road. 50 acres have burned and one structure has burned, with multiple others threatened. There are no reported injures.
Firefighters are working in extreme conditions, with blazing heat, low humidity with a potential for erratic winds.
The Oak Fire is not known to be related with the lightning complex fires burning in the Bay Area.
