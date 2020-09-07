wildfire

Oak Fire burning in Mendocino County prompts mandatory evacuations

WILLITS, Calif. (KGO) -- An active vegetation fire burning in Mendocino County is prompting evacuation orders in the Willits and Covelo areas Monday afternoon.


Mendocino Sheriff's officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the following areas in Willits: Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road, Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road, north boundary of Shimmins Ridge Road, east of Highway 101 (approximately 1 mile east of 101), south to Reynolds Highway.

Evacuations have also been ordered for the following areas in Covelo: South of Boardman Ridge/Anthony Peak, East of Nebo rock, North of McCoy Ridge and West of the Glenn County/Tehama County line with Mendocino County.




Sheriff's officials say the fire is moving north and advise residents to take a safe route out of the area.

Crews are working on getting Willits High School set up as a shelter.


CAL FIRE says the vegetation fire started around 12:15 p.m. west of Highway 101 near Big John Road and Skyview Road. 50 acres have burned and one structure has burned, with multiple others threatened. There are no reported injures.

Firefighters are working in extreme conditions, with blazing heat, low humidity with a potential for erratic winds.

The Oak Fire is not known to be related with the lightning complex fires burning in the Bay Area.

