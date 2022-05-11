Sheriff: 15 pounds of fentanyl, $139K in cash seized from car at high school in Oakland

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office says the dealer would use the hecticness of student drop-off and pick-up at McCylmonds High School as cover.
As families were coming and going, the dealers would be selling to customers.
RELATED: Alameda Co. authorities recover more than 92 pounds of fentanyl in East Bay
It's unclear whether any students were sold to.
Investigators say the seizure totals 15 pounds of fentanyl, 1 kilogram of heroin and $139,000 in cash.
Four people were arrested.
LARGE FENTANYL SEIZURE: ACSO and Task Force detectives seize 15 pounds of Fentanyl, 1 kilo of heroin and $139k in cash inside drug dealers car at Mclymonds High School Parking lot in Oakland. 4 suspects in custody. pic.twitter.com/S8eCgbmd42— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) May 11, 2022