Crews battling massive blaze in Oakland; both directions of I-880 closed due to smoke, officials say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a massive fire in West Oakland on Monday.The fire started around 10:30a.m. on the corner of Wood St. and West Grand Ave.Oakland firefighters say multiple cars and RV's are on fire.A severe traffic alert on Northbound 880 was issued- all lanes are closed due to smoke. Motorists should expect delays.An Amtrak train is also currently stopped at the Emeryville station.