Crews battling massive blaze in Oakland; both directions of I-880 closed due to smoke, officials say

Oakland firefighters say multiple cars and RV's are on fire.
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Crews are battling a massive fire in West Oakland on Monday.

The fire started around 10:30a.m. on the corner of Wood St. and West Grand Ave.

A severe traffic alert on Northbound 880 was issued- all lanes are closed due to smoke. Motorists should expect delays.

An Amtrak train is also currently stopped at the Emeryville station.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

