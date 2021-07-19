Broken water heater forces closure of Oakland hills fire station ahead of Red Flag Warning

ICYMI: Red Flag Warnings are in effect and will last through Monday#CAwx pic.twitter.com/Etw9ivhtPB — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) July 18, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, the Red Flag Warning comes just as a key fire station in the fire-prone Oakland hills is closed, at least for the weekend, thanks to a malfunctioning water heaterThis sign says it all at Station 25 in the Oakland hills, a station closed up tight and no firefighters inside.Zac Unger is the president of the Oakland firefighters' union. He says without hot water, firefighters and paramedics can't be safe when returning from calls."I'm incredibly concerned that Station 25 is closed," said Unger, president of the International Firefighters Local 55. "Today it's a water heater in this station so that our members can't de-con after COVID calls, after calls where they're in contact with blood, after calls where they go to fires and are in contact with carcinogens."Station 25's water heater was supposed to be fixed Friday, but then stopped working again. The soonest it will be repaired now is Monday, hopefully."It's incredibly disappointing that our fire station is not up to par," said Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao, who represents District 2, where Station 25 is located. "That our infrastructure is not up to par, because we know that if there is a wildfire, we know how fast they travel and every single second counts."For now, the fire crews from Station 25 have been temporarily relocated to another station, nearly two miles away.It's a reality that doesn't sit well with residents who know their neighborhoods are tinder dry and there's dry lightning on the way."It's unfortunate that the water heater is broken in the fire station, which needs water," said resident Oliver Newell. "That shouldn't be happening in this area, period."Oakland Fire Department Spokesperson Michael Hunt issued this statement to ABC7 News:"This neighborhood pays taxes to have a fire station right here," said Unger. "And now, with no fire engine in Station 25, the response is going to be coming from further away and that is always dangerous."