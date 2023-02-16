Oakland community rallies at city hall in support of terminated Police Chief Armstrong

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland community leaders have gathered at the steps of Frank Ogawa Plaza to protest Mayor Sheng Thao's "abrupt" firing of Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Thao cited her decision on Armstrong's termination as no longer having confidence in his ability to effectively lead the department and stressed that this was not a disciplinary action based on the active investigation.

The move by Thao comes exactly 30 days after Armstrong was put on paid administrative leave.

RELATED: Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong fired, says he's 'deeply disappointed' by mayor's decision

That happened when a Federal monitor questioned his response after two misconduct allegations were made, including a hit and run and a gunshot fired inside an elevator at OPD headquarters.

The firing also happened just hours before Oakland police commissioners were supposed to hold a disciplinary meeting on the chief.

"Chief Armstrong said these were not incidents where officers behaved poorly. He stated that he did not believe these incidents reflected systemic problems. Instead, Chief Armstrong described the underlying incident as a 'minor vehicle collision.' He said that officers made mistakes. It is clear to me that there are systemic issues and the city needs to address them and that we cannot simply write them off as mistakes," said the mayor at a press conference Wednesday.

Shortly after the firing, Armstrong released a statement saying that his termination was "fundamentally wrong, unjustified, and unfair."

"After the relevant facts are fully evaluated by weighing evidence, instead of pulling soundbites from strategically leaked, inaccurate reports, it will be clear I was a loyal and effective reformer of the Oakland Police Department," read part of Armstrong's statement.

He released a full statement on Thursday:

"I want to thank the community for its strong showing of support in the wake of the Mayor's decision to terminate me as Chief. It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve this City for more than two decades.



As a native of Oakland, I know how special this city is. It means the world to me that I have earned the trust and respect of so many leaders and members of this community. I appreciate your efforts to champion my cause and I thank you for trying to help the Mayor understand that the best path forward for the City was with me remaining as Chief.





I genuinely appreciate all of the encouraging messages and phone calls I have received. I cannot possibly acknowledge them all individually. But please know I have heard and received your messages of support. I want to specially thank a few people. I'd like to thank Mayor Libby Schaaf and the Oakland Police Commission for trusting me to lead OPD during her tenure. I'd also like to thank the Oakland Chapter of the NAACP, the Oakland spiritual community, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the API community and other neighborhood and community leaders who showed up at the rallies for their tremendous and vocal support over the past month. I want to thank all the people who came today to city hall to stand with me, and with Oakland, to make our city, our police force, and our community a better place.



I want to show my special appreciation and admiration for the hardworking women and men of the Oakland Police Department. Thank you for all you do to keep the City of Oakland safe. You truly are the hardest working law enforcement professionals in America.



I have been getting a lot of questions about my next steps. Please know that I continue to believe that my termination was the result of a fundamentally flawed process that resulted in unfair, inaccurate conclusions about me. I am continuing to evaluate my legal options to preserve my rights and my hard-earned reputation."

