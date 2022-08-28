4 dead in 2 separate Oakland shootings, crash; residents say 'Stop the violence'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- It has been a weekend of gun violence in Oakland. Police say four people are dead after two separate shootings, including a bicyclist who was killed by a car leaving the scene. It brings the number of lives lost in Oakland to 82 this year.

A moment of silence was held at a "Stop the Violence" event at Oakland City Hall, honoring the victims from this weekend in west Oakland.

"First of all, it's heartbreaking. Any loss of life should be honored by all people living," said anti-violence advocate John Jones.

Saturday Morning, Oakland Police were called to the 600 Block of Sycamore Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they found man suffering from gunshot wounds, he died at the scene.

On Friday night a few blocks away, a shooting in west Oakland left three people dead, including a bicyclist, who was run over by fleeing car.

"We know there was an initial shooting, then a second shooting. After the second shooting, a vehicle fled from the scene. That car struck appears to have struck the bicyclist," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

Armstrong says a motive for the shootings is still unknown.

"Unfortunately, another senseless act of violence in our city, so tragic to lose three people," he said.

The event was organized by BOSS, Building Opportunities for Self-Sufficiency. Advocates say less talk, more action is needed to help stop the violence.

"I think it's time for us to lose the rhetoric and be focused on direct action that's needed to address what's happening in our communities now," Jones said.

The group is calling for more resources and outreach for inner-city neighborhoods.

"People are starving, food hungry, job hungry. It's about prevention," said Satia Frazier-North from BOSS Bay Area.

"The first step is reconstituting community. I define that as common unity," Jones said.

Police say both shootings are under investigation and appear to be unrelated.

