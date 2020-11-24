Oakland Zoo's Glowfari lights up the nights this holiday season

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo is lit up for the holidays. The zoo is debuting a new, socially-distanced experience called Glowfari.
Towering, lit-up animal lanterns will be spread across the zoo. People can check it out on a mile-long stroll.
It costs $20 for adults and $18 for kids. You do need to purchase tickets in advance.
Dinner, hot chocolate, and snacks will be available for purchase. There is also a gondola available that will be festively lit up to guide people by the dinosaur lanterns.
Proceeds support Oakland Zoo's operating expenses, animal care, education and conservation programs.
It is a replacement of years past Zoolights. This year will include more dates, times, and larger displays.
It runs through mid-January.
