holiday

Oakland Zoo's Glowfari lights up the nights this holiday season

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Zoo is lit up for the holidays. The zoo is debuting a new, socially-distanced experience called Glowfari.

Towering, lit-up animal lanterns will be spread across the zoo. People can check it out on a mile-long stroll.

LIST: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

It costs $20 for adults and $18 for kids. You do need to purchase tickets in advance.

Dinner, hot chocolate, and snacks will be available for purchase. There is also a gondola available that will be festively lit up to guide people by the dinosaur lanterns.

RELATED: San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to transform into winter wonderland light exhibit for 150th anniversary

Proceeds support Oakland Zoo's operating expenses, animal care, education and conservation programs.

It is a replacement of years past Zoolights. This year will include more dates, times, and larger displays.

It runs through mid-January.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoaklandoakland zoozooholiday lightssocial distancingholidaychristmasfamilyeventsbay area eventsoutdoor adventures
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
Bay Area Rescue Mission feeds 1,000 families with 'boxes of hope'
Take a tour of this Christmas wonderland of holiday decor!
How to cook Thanksgiving dinner sides, desserts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: CA sees stunning rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, health sec says
LIVE: Dr. Colfax gives update on COVID-19 in SF
8 CA counties change reopening tiers
COVID-19 vaccine no 'walk in the park,' CDC committee says
Turkey pardons on the menu at White House ceremony
Brentwood man who hung Biden dummy says he's not racist
Biden signals stark shift with new national security team
Show More
World's top rubber glove maker closes factories
South Bay retailers face strict enforcement of COVID-19 rules
AstraZeneca says its vaccine is cheaper, but just as effective
Artists color SF Presidio hospital during COVID-19 crisis
Dow crests 30K points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
More TOP STORIES News