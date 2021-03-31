Oakland Zoo to start vaccinating their most at-risk animals for COVID-19 this summer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- When we talk about vaccinations for COVID-19, you can add zoo animals to the list.The Oakland Zoo says it is going vaccinate all of its primates along with other animals like big cats that could be at high risk.Due to the nature of primate communities, an outbreak could be devastating, leaving them with a high likelihood of quick spread.The zoo placed its order and hopes to receive 100 doses of the modified vaccine this summer. It was developed by a veterinary pharmaceutical company, Zoetics.Since the zoo is planning on doing double doses, this is enough to vaccinate 50 animals.Zoetics must still gain USDA approval in the meantime.