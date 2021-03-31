COVID-19 vaccine

Oakland Zoo to start vaccinating their most at-risk animals for COVID-19 this summer

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- When we talk about vaccinations for COVID-19, you can add zoo animals to the list.

The Oakland Zoo says it is going vaccinate all of its primates along with other animals like big cats that could be at high risk.

RELATED: Bay Area zoos, outdoor attractions welcome back guests after stay-at-home order lifted

Due to the nature of primate communities, an outbreak could be devastating, leaving them with a high likelihood of quick spread.

The zoo placed its order and hopes to receive 100 doses of the modified vaccine this summer. It was developed by a veterinary pharmaceutical company, Zoetics.

RELATED: Oakland Zoo reopens this week with new COVID-19 changes following lifting of statewide stay-at-home order

Since the zoo is planning on doing double doses, this is enough to vaccinate 50 animals.

Zoetics must still gain USDA approval in the meantime.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoaklandzoooakland zoocatsanimalcovid 19 vaccinegorillasanimalsmonkeycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Here are more ways to get vaccinated in Santa Clara Co.
UCSF doc explains why you shouldn't be worried about 4th wave
Contra Costa Co. expands vaccine eligibility to 16+
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Black Oakland homeowner shorted $155K in appraisal
UCSF doc explains why you shouldn't be worried about 4th wave
Spring heat wave could break records in Bay Area
Alameda Co. joins orange tier: Here's what will change
13 CA counties join looser reopening tiers
Here are more ways to get vaccinated in Santa Clara Co.
Contra Costa Co. expands vaccine eligibility to 16+
Show More
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
What if you only get 1 dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?
NFL owners OK expanding regular season from 16 to 17 games
Man arrested for trespassing at Kendall Jenner's home
Oakland schools return in person for 1st time since pandemic began
More TOP STORIES News