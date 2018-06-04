Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 38-year-old tour operator from Vietnam found dead with a man in a hotel room in what police are calling a double killing carried out by an unknown assailant.The Clark County coroner said Monday that Sang Boi Nghia died of multiple stab wounds in an attack that Las Vegas police say probably happened about 2 a.m. Friday in a room at the Circus Circus hotel-casino.The coroner did not immediately make the man's name public, pending notification of his family.Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says both victims were stabbed multiple times and authorities have not made an arrest.Nghia's daughter, Chau Nghia, tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.