Officials ID Vietnam tourist stabbed to death in Circus Circus hotel room in Las Vegas

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a couple found in a Las Vegas Strip hotel room. (Shutterstock)

LAS VEGAS --
Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 38-year-old tour operator from Vietnam found dead with a man in a hotel room in what police are calling a double killing carried out by an unknown assailant.

RELATED: Couple with LA tour group found stabbed to death in Circus Circus hotel room in Las Vegast

The Clark County coroner said Monday that Sang Boi Nghia died of multiple stab wounds in an attack that Las Vegas police say probably happened about 2 a.m. Friday in a room at the Circus Circus hotel-casino.

The coroner did not immediately make the man's name public, pending notification of his family.

RELATED: Las Vegas shooting could change face of hotel security

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer says both victims were stabbed multiple times and authorities have not made an arrest.

Nghia's daughter, Chau Nghia, tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal that her mother owned a tour business in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingviolencecrimemurder suicidehotelinvestigationu.s. & worldLas Vegas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Couple with LA tour group found stabbed to death in Vegas hotel room
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News