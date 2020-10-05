Alameda County DA re-opens Oscar Grant case after Grant's family demands greater justice

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- In a stunning move, Alameda County's top prosecutor announced Monday, she's re-opening the investigation into the death of Oscar Grant, a young father shot and killed by BART police on New Year's Day 2009.
The move came just as Grant's family was demanding a fresh look at the case in light of what they called new evidence, and in the wake of national calls for greater police accountability.
More than 11 years after her son Oscar Grant was shot and killed by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle at the Fruitvale station, Wanda Johnson wants the case re-opened and potentially, new charges levied against at least one other officer on the platform.
"Justice delayed is justice denied," said Johnson, as she stood before a giant mural of her smiling son at the Fruitvale BART station. "We will continue to be out here and remind people of how are judicial system is continuing to fail people of color."
Grant was shot and killed early on New Year's Day 2009. Mehserle was convicted of involuntary manslaughter a year and half later by a Los Angeles jury and served 11 months in prison.
Grant's family now wants prosecutors to re-open the case and file criminal charges against former BART officer Tony Pirone, who was seen in cell phone video holding Grant down in the seconds before he was shot.
"Oscar's last words were 'I can't breathe,'" said Bobby Johnson. "Anthony Pirone, the BART officer who created the climate of violence pinned Oscar down with his knee on his neck, with his hands on his face."
As the Grant family spoke, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced she heard them.
"We are re-opening our investigation," said O'Malley in a written statement. "I have assigned a team of lawyers to look back into the circumstances that caused the death of Oscar Grant. Will evaluate the evidence and the law, including the applicable law at the time and the statute of limitations and make a determination."
"We have listened closely to the requests of the family of Oscar Grant. The murder of Oscar Grant greatly impacted the county and the state," the statement said.
The original trial took place in Los Angeles due to a change of venue ordered by the court on the motion of the defense, where "unfortunately," the jury "only found Officer Mehserle guilty of involuntary manslaughter," O'Malley said.
"We're not holding our breath," said Bobby Johnson after the announcement, "but we're definitely praying that she sees the truth in this issue."
Pirone was fired by BART police, but was never charged criminally in Grant's death.
Mehserle's attorney Michael Rains told ABC7News, he does not believe his client could be charged again under the law, given his conviction ten years ago.
Here is the full statement from the Alameda County District Attorney's office:
