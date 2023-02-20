Thousands remain without power in Oakland and Alameda after fire at PG&E substation, agency says

A fire at a PG&E substation caused power outages for roughly 50,000 customers throughout parts of Oakland and Alameda.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Thousands of customers in Oakland are still without power Monday morning after a fire at a PG &E substation caused big problems in the East Bay Sunday.

The power outages caused a frustrating ripple effect across Oakland, not only wiping out power for homes and businesses - but it threw a wrench in traffic. It also halted some travel in and out of the Oakland Airport.

As of 7 a.m. there are still more than 8,500 without power in the Oakland area. Still, this is a major improvement from the height of the outages Sunday.

About 50,000 customers lost power just before 1 p.m. after a transformer at the PG &E substation caught fire.

The outages stretched all the way from the Oakland Hills to the Alameda border, including the Oakland Airport.

Social media video shows TSA halting check-ins after the power went out as airport officials temporarily shut down services.

Many people said they were delayed before arriving in Oakland.

"They boarded half the flight, and we were the last ones on so they were like yeah we'll just not put you on the airplane right now, so we waited in portland a little longer and got over here and they got the power running and everything," Bently Anderson said.

Oakland Fire says the officials cause of that transformer fire is still under investigation.

They say crews have to examine the damaged transformer to figure out how the fire started.

Acording to the PG &E outage map, power is expected to be restored by Noon on Monday.

