Power restored to over 50K customers in East Bay, PG&E says

Several @Fremont_CA neighborhoods are experiencing power outages this evening. Please visit https://t.co/MiONecr8hB for more information and updates. pic.twitter.com/tPoexrOmGh — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) June 20, 2021

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- UPDATE: Power has been fully restored to all customers in Fremont and Union City as of 9:30 p.m., PG&E said.More than 50,000 customers are without power in the East Bay Saturday evening due to a electrical outage, PG&E reported.According to the PG&E electrical outage map , the power was lost at around 6:45 p.m. in parts of Fremont and Union City.