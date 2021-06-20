Power restored to over 50K customers in East Bay, PG&E says

More than 50,000 customers are without power in the East Bay Saturday evening due to a electrical outage, PG&E reported.
According to the PG&E electrical outage map, the power was lost at around 6:45 p.m. in parts of Fremont and Union City.
Several @Fremont_CA neighborhoods are experiencing power outages this evening. Please visit https://t.co/MiONecr8hB for more information and updates. pic.twitter.com/tPoexrOmGh— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) June 20, 2021
