Power restored to over 50K customers in East Bay, PG&E says

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- UPDATE: Power has been fully restored to all customers in Fremont and Union City as of 9:30 p.m., PG&E said.

More than 50,000 customers are without power in the East Bay Saturday evening due to a electrical outage, PG&E reported.

According to the PG&E electrical outage map, the power was lost at around 6:45 p.m. in parts of Fremont and Union City.



