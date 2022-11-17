CHP: 5 killed, including 3 children, in overnight wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg

CHP says that the three children killed were in the car driving the wrong way on Highway 4, crashing head-on into another vehicle.

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Five people were killed, including three children, in an overnight deadly wrong-way crash on Highway 4 in Pittsburg, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP responded to the scene just east of the junction at Loveridge Road at 12:11 a.m., saying that a wrong-way driver was going eastbound in westbound lanes when they collided head-on with another car.

They confirm that three children and one adult were killed in a white Hyundai, going the wrong direction. The driver they hit was in an SUV going the right direction, who also died in the crash.

Both cars involved appeared to be completely mangled.

The westbound Highway 4 lanes were shut down but as of 4 a.m. all the lanes are back open.

The names of the victims have not yet been released and circumstances leading up to the crash are still under investigation.

This collision was less than 24 hours after a deadly crash in the same area that shut down Highway 4 and caused a large traffic backup.

