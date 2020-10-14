Coronavirus California

San Francisco playgrounds reopen after coronavirus closure, mayor announces

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The wait is finally over for children and parents in San Francisco after the city announced playgrounds would be reopening Wednesday for the first time in more than six months.

Mayor London Breed tweeted the update saying, "we're excited to welcome families back to our 180+ playgrounds throughout the city. Please remember to keep your distance and follow the rules we have in place to keep our community safe."



New safety precautions include no sharing toys, wearing a mask, staying six feet apart and limiting your visit to 30 minutes when others are present.

The city of San Francisco closed all playgrounds in March to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department is sharing in the excitement tweeting, "the wait is finally over!"

The department is also reminding everyone about "no eating and drinking, visitors must clean hands before and after playing."

Adults also must supervise children at all times, avoid non-essential cell phone use.

Children under 2 must remain in arm's reach of caregiver and are not allowed on structures that hold more than one child, according to the SF Recreation and Park Department.


