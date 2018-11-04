2018-ELECTION

ABC7 has you covered for November midterm elections, here's how to watch

(Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
ABC7 News has you covered when it comes to midterm election night coverage. We begin Tuesday, November 6 at 4 p.m. with anchors Dan Ashley and Ama Daetz leading our coverage on our special election set.

ABC7 News will have crews all over the Bay Area and the state previewing the big races that matter to you including who will be your next Governor and Senator. Anchor Dion Lim will be live from Los Angeles covering Gavin Newsom and Reporter Rob McMillian will be live in San Diego covering John Cox.

ABC7 News Reporter Kate Larsen will be live with Dianne Feinstein and Reporter Jovana Lara will be in Los Angeles covering Kevin de Leon. Anchor Kristen Sze will focus on the balance of power and the California races that could have a big impact. We will also have reporters stationed across the Bay Area covering voter turnout, the Oakland Mayoral Race, Proposition 6, Proposition 10 and Measure C in San Francisco.

2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions

We then turn to national coverage with ABC News from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. with George Stephanopoulos anchoring "Your Voice, Your Vote". ABC7 News anchors Dan Ashley and Ama Daetz will still be working hard behind the scenes. Look for updates on all of our big local races throughout the night on our website, abc7news.com, and on social media. Be sure to follow us @abc7newsbayarea. We will also provide coverage on television every half hour starting at 5:25 p.m. with updates on important Bay Area races.

ABC7 News anchors Dan Ashley and Ama Daetz will be back at 9 p.m. on KOFY-TV20 and then again at 11 p.m. on ABC7 News with a complete wrap-up of all the big races and live reports from across the Bay Area and the state.

Go here for the latest stories and videos on the election.
