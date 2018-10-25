2018-ELECTION

Latest poll shows how the race for California governor and senator is shaping up

The race for California governor is tightening a bit, with a slight increase in the number of likely voters who say they're undecided, according to a new poll from the Public Policy Institute of California. (KGO-TV)

A new poll from the nonprofit think tank Public Policy Institute of California shows how some California races are shaping up ahead of election day on Tuesday Nov. 6.

The race for governor is getting a little bit tighter. Democrat Gavin Newsom is ahead of Republican John Cox, 49 to 38 percent among likely voters in the state.

But the number of likely voters who are undecided increased by three points, to 10 percent.

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein leads over fellow Democrat Kevin De Leon by 16 points among likely voters to retain her seat. And nearly one in four voters polled says they won't even vote in this race.

And here are the numbers on Proposition 6 - voting "yes" would repeal the 12 cent gas tax.

Forty-one percent of likely voters will vote yes, while 48 percent do not want the gas tax repealed.

