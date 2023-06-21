President Joe Biden wraps up 3-day Bay Area visit, returns to the East Coast

President Joe Biden left the Bay Area Wednesday morning wrapping up a three-day visit which consisted of climate projects, AI and fundraisers.

The president departed in Air Force One just before 10 a.m. at San Francisco International Airport. He is heading back to the East Coast.

ABC7 News video shows the president was driven up the tarmac at SFO, walking up the stairs onto Air Force One. He gave a wave and thumbs up before leaving.

His motorcade consisted of more than a dozen vehicles with many with American flags.

The president arrived on Monday using the visit to highlight his climate agenda and raise money for his 2024 reelection campaign.

He attended fundraising events in San Francisco and Larkspur for his pesidential campaign including one attended by Governor Gavin Newsom.

While here, he hosted a panel in San Francisco focused on artificial intelligence - joined by experts from U.C Berkeley and Stanford.

The president highlighted the benefits and the risks of the growing industry.

He also announced more than $600 million for new climate adaptation projects while in Palo Alto.

The president will arrive at Joint Base Andrews then head to the White House on Wednesday.

President Biden will host the Prime Minister of India for dinner in the evening.

