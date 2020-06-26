SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- June is Pride Month and this year, San Francisco is celebrating 50 years of Pride.
RELATED: Giant pink triangle to illuminate San Francisco for Pride weekend despite canceled events
ABC7's Reggie Aqui spoke with SF Pride Board President Carolyn Wysinger about how the celebrations will be different this year due to COVID-19 but the fun will be just as great! It will be two days of entertainment, solidarity, and a few surprises.
You'll be able to access all the fun from home by going to SFPride.org.
See more stories and videos related to SF Pride.
PRIDE MONTH 2020: What to know about LGBT pride celebrations around the country this weekend
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Here's how to celebrate 50 years of SF Pride amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic
SF PRIDE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News