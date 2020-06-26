Here's how to celebrate 50 years of SF Pride amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

SF Pride

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- June is Pride Month and this year, San Francisco is celebrating 50 years of Pride.

ABC7's Reggie Aqui spoke with SF Pride Board President Carolyn Wysinger about how the celebrations will be different this year due to COVID-19 but the fun will be just as great! It will be two days of entertainment, solidarity, and a few surprises.

You'll be able to access all the fun from home by going to SFPride.org.

