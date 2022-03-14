rain

Another weak storm to bring much-needed rain to Bay Area

By
Another weak storm to bring light rain to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Another weak storm, like we experienced over the weekend, brings us rain Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

The 1-Light storm on our Storm Impact Scale arrives in the North Bay after the evening commute ends. Light to moderate rain falls for several hours before migrating south late Monday evening. During the march south, rain becomes light to even scattered by morning.

A chance of isolated showers lingers through Tuesday afternoon.

Most areas deal with damp conditions to slippery streets during tomorrow's morning commute. The usual rain shadow casts lower rainfall amounts across Inland East Bay and South Bay neighborhoods. Rainfall amounts could reach .25" across the North Bay Mountains with up to .10" elsewhere.

We're tracking another chance of rain of rain this weekend. Stay with ABC7 News for the latest. And follow Mike Nicco on Twitter and Facebook for developments on the storm timeline.

VIDEO: 'Extreme' drought now back in parts of Bay Area after almost 2 months with no significant rain
According to new data, parts of the Bay Area are back in the "extreme" drought category due to the lack of significant rain in the region.



