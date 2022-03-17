Stormy weather with chance of lightning and thunder to arrive in Bay Area on Saturday

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Expect light to moderate rain followed by a chance of heavier showers containing lightning and thunder. Heavier showers also produced localized downpours and locally faster wind gusts.
Winds, overall, gust between 25-35mph and up to 45mph at our coast.
RELATED: Bay Area, rest of CA fall short of Gov. Newsom's voluntary 15% water conservation target
Generally, rainfall totals fall between .20" to .50". Some areas receive more if rained on by heavier showers.
Might be a good idea to move activities inside or to Sunday. Please drive carefully and watch out for standing water.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live