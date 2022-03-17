rain

Stormy weather with chance of lightning and thunder to arrive in Bay Area on Saturday

Expect light to moderate rain followed by a chance of heavier showers with lightning and thunder
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Stormy weather to arrive in Bay Area on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Weekend plans? A spring storm returns with wet weather to our neighborhoods on Saturday. The storm ranks on the higher side of a 1-Light storm on our Storm Impact Scale.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

Expect light to moderate rain followed by a chance of heavier showers containing lightning and thunder. Heavier showers also produced localized downpours and locally faster wind gusts.

Winds, overall, gust between 25-35mph and up to 45mph at our coast.

RELATED: Bay Area, rest of CA fall short of Gov. Newsom's voluntary 15% water conservation target

Generally, rainfall totals fall between .20" to .50". Some areas receive more if rained on by heavier showers.

Might be a good idea to move activities inside or to Sunday. Please drive carefully and watch out for standing water.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscooaklandsan josesanta rosafremontbay areastormrainforecast
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAIN
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny and cooler today
Bay Area falls short of Newsom's 15% water conservation target
Another weak storm to bring light rain to Bay Area
Gusty winds, rain, snow return to drought-stricken California
TOP STORIES
Santa Clara County's Dr. Cody reflects on 2 years of pandemic
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
2 killed, 1 arrested in Oakland hit-and-run crash
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
Police searching for 3rd suspect wanted in murder of Kevin Nishita
Bay Area men's life sentences reduced in death of Rome officer
Brandi Chastain shares how Title IX impacted her sports career
Show More
Highly-transmissible omicron subvariant increasing in CA
Disabled Californians call on Newsom to reinstate mask mandate
What the Fed's interest hike means for you
$400 gas rebate proposed by California lawmakers amid high gas prices
Stephen Curry could return by start of playoffs, ESPN sources say
More TOP STORIES News