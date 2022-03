Stormy weather with chance of lightning and thunder to arrive in Bay Area on Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Weekend plans? A spring storm returns with wet weather to our neighborhoods on Saturday. The storm ranks on the higher side of a 1-Light storm on our Storm Impact Scale Expect light to moderate rain followed by a chance of heavier showers containing lightning and thunder. Heavier showers also produced localized downpours and locally faster wind gusts.Winds, overall, gust between 25-35mph and up to 45mph at our coast.Generally, rainfall totals fall between .20" to .50". Some areas receive more if rained on by heavier showers.Might be a good idea to move activities inside or to Sunday. Please drive carefully and watch out for standing water.