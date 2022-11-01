TIMELINE: Storm bringing wet weather, 40 mph winds to Bay Area

It's wet, windy, and chilly today as rain and strong winds are expected between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Highs today range from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area is finally seeing some rain on the first day of November. This storm is a level 1 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

The best chance for rain and gusty wind is between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The total rainfall is expected to be between .10" and .25" for most cities. Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

After 2 p.m., we will see some sunshine to finish out the day.

A Winter Storm Warning will begin at noon Tuesday for the Sierra. Up to 16" of snow is possible along highest peaks.

