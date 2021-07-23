LGBTQ Pride

SF's LGBTQ+ community split over revising Rainbow Flag to make more inclusive

More than 40 years after the flag was created, some think it's time for a new one.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

SF's LGBTQ+ community split over revising Rainbow Flag

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Rainbow Flag is perhaps the most well-known flag in the world, created right here in San Francisco. But more than 40 years later, some in the LQBTQ community think it's time for a new flag: one that is more inclusive to replace the existing one.

People still stop to look and appreciate the significance of the giant iconic Rainbow Flag in the Castro District. It was created in 1978 by the late Gilbert Baker. The flag was meant to represent all in the LGBTQ+ community. Baker spoke exclusively to ABC7 news in 2017.

WATCH: LGBTQ PRIDE: Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag, shares story of strength and pride
EMBED More News Videos

As the gay community was rising, then activist Harvey Milk saw the need to create something that would symbolize that community. Milk approached a young artist and sewer from Kansas to fulfill his message of hope.


"Pink is for sex, red is for life, orange for healing, yellow for sun, green for nature, turquoise for magic, blue for serenity and purple for the spirit. I like to think of those elements as in every person," expressed Gilbert who died 30 days after that interview.

However, many transgender people don't identify with the rainbow flag.

RELATED: San Francisco's LGBT community remembers Gilbert Baker

"The people who were spearheading the gay liberation movement at the very beginning in the late 60s and early 70s were Black and Brown transgender people and in a span of a few years they were soon kicked out of the gay liberation movement and it turned into a movement that was Gay White people," explained Jupiter Peraza of the Transgender District of San Francisco.

The flag many say represents everyone in the LGBTQ+ community is called the Progress Pride Flag. The Rainbow colors remain, but Black and Brown and transgender people are represented with distinct colors.

RELATED: Original rainbow flag returns home to SF, displayed at GLBT Historical Society

"We want to feel accepted when we look at the flag as well," said Ivory Smith also of the Transgender District.

Some in the Castro LGBTQ+ Cultural District say it may be time to switch the Rainbow Flag for the Progress Pride Flag, even on Market and Castro Streets where it has been memorialized.

"The flag itself is a symbol of pride, the right to love and hope," said Kathy Amendola, an community activist who offers gay culture tours.

RELATED: Bay Area LGBTQ+ community talks importance of gender identity terminology

She opposes changing the flag.

"This is not progress, this is cultural eradication," she added.

The Castro LGBTQ Cultural District will ask the public to weigh in. They will have a community survey on their Facebook page on Monday, July 26.

WATCH: Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be | Full Episode
EMBED More News Videos

For Pride Month 2021, we're celebrating members of the transgender community as a part of a special series called "Our America: Who I'm Meant to Be."



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscopridelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelgbtq pridepride monthgaytransgendergay rightshistoryu.s. & worldlgbtflags
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LGBTQ PRIDE
Jonny Cota on Plus Life Episode 3
DWTS recap: JoJo Siwa, pro-partner Jenna Johnson make history
LGBTQ+ vets discharged dishonorably now eligible for benefits
New museum to celebrate LGBTQ+ history and culture
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News