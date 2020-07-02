Job Hunting with Jobina: Reborn Cabinets is hiring designers and installers

"We really have a demand," Nardo said. "We want to get people trained and get them back to work."
The pandemic has created loads of summer home projects for Nardo's team members.
"People got sick and tired of staying home in a dingy, dirty, kitchen and bathroom right? They figured, I can't go on vacation. I have this money saved. What am I going to do? Let's fix the home!"
RELATED:Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
Do you have a trendy eye? Designers of kitchens and bathrooms are in demand. How are you with working with your hands? Because once that design is approved, someone has to install it.
If you don't have the exact skills needed to fit the role, don't worry. Reborn Cabinets offers paid training through the company.
"It's really been great to see how we've taken these kids and these younger people who have no understanding of this industry and basically in like 6 to 8 months get them an income they never thought they could get, on both our sales and installation side."
RELATED: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation
Nardo told ABC7 News that safety was paramount pre-pandemic. His company has made minor adjustments to accommodate social distancing and mask mandates. For example, most appointments are virtual.
"We do almost everything without ever going to their home and we offer contactless free installation," Nardo said.
Reborn Cabinets has about to 40 to 50 open jobs in their Pleasanton location. One of the positions may be for you!
For more information on available positions at Reborn Cabinets, click here
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Reborn Cabinets
- Job: In-Home Sales Representative
- Responsibilities: Present products to interested home owners
- Qualifications: Sales and good customer service experience preferred
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US