Coronavirus California

Job Hunting with Jobina: Reborn Cabinets is hiring designers and installers

By
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Vince Nardo is the president of Reborn Cabinets. His company installs new kitchens and bathrooms across California, and they have an office in Pleasanton.

"We really have a demand," Nardo said. "We want to get people trained and get them back to work."

The pandemic has created loads of summer home projects for Nardo's team members.

"People got sick and tired of staying home in a dingy, dirty, kitchen and bathroom right? They figured, I can't go on vacation. I have this money saved. What am I going to do? Let's fix the home!"

RELATED:Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help

Do you have a trendy eye? Designers of kitchens and bathrooms are in demand. How are you with working with your hands? Because once that design is approved, someone has to install it.

If you don't have the exact skills needed to fit the role, don't worry. Reborn Cabinets offers paid training through the company.

"It's really been great to see how we've taken these kids and these younger people who have no understanding of this industry and basically in like 6 to 8 months get them an income they never thought they could get, on both our sales and installation side."

RELATED: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation

Nardo told ABC7 News that safety was paramount pre-pandemic. His company has made minor adjustments to accommodate social distancing and mask mandates. For example, most appointments are virtual.

"We do almost everything without ever going to their home and we offer contactless free installation," Nardo said.

Reborn Cabinets has about to 40 to 50 open jobs in their Pleasanton location. One of the positions may be for you!

For more information on available positions at Reborn Cabinets, click here

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Reborn Cabinets

  • Job: In-Home Sales Representative

  • Responsibilities: Present products to interested home owners

  • Qualifications: Sales and good customer service experience preferred


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careerspleasantoncoronavirus californiajobs hiringcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemicunemploymentcovid 19 outbreakjobscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
7% of those summoned to jury duty showed up to SF court
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 4th day in a row
WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara County to announce new health order
COVID-19 updates: Warriors' employee tests positive in Oakland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged Epstein facilitator Ghislaine Maxwell taken into custody
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Newsom orders tightened coronavirus restrictions for CA
US sees new daily COVID-19 case record
WATCH TODAY: Santa Clara County to announce new health order
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Some students having COVID-19 parties to see who gets infected
Show More
7% of those summoned to jury duty showed up to SF court
US adds 4.8 million jobs as unemployment falls to 11.1%
COVID-19 updates: Warriors' employee tests positive in Oakland
New rules by Newsom may limit what you can do July 4th weekend
Ft. Hood soldier promoted to Specialist despite missing status
More TOP STORIES News