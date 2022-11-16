1 killed after officers fire at armed suspect in Redwood City, police say

Police activity has shut down the intersection of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue in Redwood City Tuesday afternoon after reports of a shooting.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Redwood City police confirmed officers shot and killed a man near the intersection of El Camino Real and Lincoln Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the incident started either as an armed carjacking attempt of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

Police say a man armed with a gun was in a car with a woman and her three children -- ages one, four and 10.

Police triangulated a cell phone used for a 911 call and crisis negotiators showed up to try to de-escalate the situation when they say the man got out of the car with a gun.

Five officers opened fire -- killing him.

Police say the man is a 36-year-old Redwood City resident who they're familiar with.

The woman is hospitalized, while her three children are unharmed.

Investigators from three agencies are on the scene -- including Redwood City police, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office.

El Camino Real is closed between Vera and Roosevelt Avenues until further notice.

