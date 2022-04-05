CA lawmakers to detail bills aimed at ending gun violence in wake of Sacramento mass shooting

The news conference is slated to start at 2:45 p.m. today and will be streamed live in the media player above.
This comes in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead and several more injured.
At least two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting while a third person who was seen carrying a gun in the direct aftermath was arrested as well but has not be directly charged in the incident.
VIDEO: Families of Sacramento shooting victims ask for change, accountability during vigil
The arrests came as the three women and three men killed were identified. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol. The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.
