CA lawmakers to detail bills aimed at ending gun violence in wake of Sacramento mass shooting

Families, Sacramento leaders hold vigil to mourn mass shooting victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of California lawmakers Tuesday afternoon will outline a package of bills making their way through the legislature aimed at ending gun violence.

The news conference is slated to start at 2:45 p.m. today and will be streamed live in the media player above.

This comes in the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Sacramento that left six people dead and several more injured.

At least two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting while a third person who was seen carrying a gun in the direct aftermath was arrested as well but has not be directly charged in the incident.

Sacramento leaders joined family and community members for a vigil to honor the lives lost in Sunday's mass shooting.



The arrests came as the three women and three men killed were identified. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Sunday as bars were closing and patrons filled the streets near the state Capitol. The fallen included a father of four, a young woman who wanted to be a social worker, a man described as the life of the party, and a woman who lived on the streets nearby and was looking for housing.

