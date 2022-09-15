Catalytic converters stolen from 4 marked SFPD vehicles, no arrests made

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco police found themselves the victims of catalytic converter thieves earlier this week.

The discovery was made around 1 p.m. Monday outside of a department's Special Operations Bureau at 17th and De Haro streets in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

In total, two marked police trucks and two marked police vans had their catalytic converters stolen.

So far no arrests have been made.

