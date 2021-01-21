Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine cleared for use again, appointment-only distribution slated for Friday in SF

That's despite Mayor London Breed's dire prediction Wednesday on ABC7 News that her city could run out of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday.
"We anticipate everything we have in our possession will be gone by Thursday," Breed said.
RELATED: CA says its safe to resume Moderna vaccine use
Good news came Wednesday night when California cleared the Moderna vaccine for use after concerns about allergic reactions from the vaccine.
This frees up hundreds of vaccines for San Francisco to distribute this week.
A vaccine site at San Francisco City College is having a soft opening Friday, where 500 vaccines will be distributed, but on an appointment-only basis. All appointments have already been booked, officials said.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
The larger goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people per day, through June.
Besides City College, two mass vaccination sites others are set to open by Feb. 1 at Moscone Center and at the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market.
They will be run in partnership with private providers like Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Sutter Health.
RELATED: Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
"We are committed as everybody is in this meeting to the urgency of vaccinating the community," said Sutter Dr. Rob Nordgren M.D.
Ramping up infrastructure is one thing, but the larger challenge right now is in securing vaccine supply.
There are some 200,000 people over 65 in San Francisco, the age demographic that represents 83% of the city's COVID deaths to date.
But so far, public and private providers in San Francisco have been allotted just 123,000 doses by the federal government.
For more information on San Francisco's COVID vaccine plan, click here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to register for COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- How are Chinatown businesses surviving? Here's what we found
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic