Coronavirus: Moderna vaccine cleared for use again, appointment-only distribution slated for Friday in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Faced with serious supply shortfalls, city and health leaders in San Francisco have set an aggressive goal, to fully vaccinate all of their nearly one million residents by the end of June.

That's despite Mayor London Breed's dire prediction Wednesday on ABC7 News that her city could run out of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as Thursday.

"We anticipate everything we have in our possession will be gone by Thursday," Breed said.

Good news came Wednesday night when California cleared the Moderna vaccine for use after concerns about allergic reactions from the vaccine.

This frees up hundreds of vaccines for San Francisco to distribute this week.

A vaccine site at San Francisco City College is having a soft opening Friday, where 500 vaccines will be distributed, but on an appointment-only basis. All appointments have already been booked, officials said.

The larger goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people per day, through June.

Besides City College, two mass vaccination sites others are set to open by Feb. 1 at Moscone Center and at the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market.

They will be run in partnership with private providers like Kaiser Permanente, Dignity Health and Sutter Health.

"We are committed as everybody is in this meeting to the urgency of vaccinating the community," said Sutter Dr. Rob Nordgren M.D.

Ramping up infrastructure is one thing, but the larger challenge right now is in securing vaccine supply.

There are some 200,000 people over 65 in San Francisco, the age demographic that represents 83% of the city's COVID deaths to date.

But so far, public and private providers in San Francisco have been allotted just 123,000 doses by the federal government.

