Blue Angels gear up to soar over San Francisco sky: Here's everything to know

Blue Angels gear up to soar over the San Francisco sky for Fleet Week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Here's everything you need to know.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you were in San Francisco Thursday, you probably heard the loud sounds of the United States Navy Blue Angels.

The group, made up of Navy and Marine Corps pilots, were practicing before three upcoming shows.

San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 schedule of events

On Thursday, some watched the Angels practice session from Alcatraz, others took to the docks of Fisherman's Wharf, and many watched in the shadows of the Golden Gate Bridge at the Marina Green.

"I like feeling like I'm on Top Gun! That's what it made me feel like, like I was part of the movie," said Richard Andrew who is visiting San Francisco from Eugene, Oregon.

And this showcase was only practice.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the actual shows.

Fat Albert of the Blue Angels flies at 3 p.m. each day and when you see him, just know Blue Angels Super Hornet planes 1 through 6 are close behind.

"They go up and you can't hear them and you can't hear them until they get right above you, and then just as fast as they come they're gone," said Andrew Beard who works on a fishing boat named Lovely Martha.

As to where to watch come actual show time. Land is the cheapest option and Alcatraz tour tickets could put you on the island for $53.

Many have opted to cruise with Captain Mike Rescino on his boat, the Lovely Martha for around $80 a person.

"There's still a couple boats with availability, but we've actually been sold out for this trip since March," said Rescino.

"Saturday, we are going to get on one of these boats here and go out in the bay!" said Irene Greene who is visiting from Detroit.

While most are preparing, others like this couple who just arrived from Australia, just heard about the Blue Angels Thursday.

"We were like, oh what is that?" said Georgia Kerr.

"I don't even know what that is," said Darcy McCormick.

"We'll definitely check it out now that we know about it," said Kerr.

And finding that perfect spot to watch, can often make it that much more of a memorable experience.

"Literally right over the boat, I mean you could see the guy in the helmet, you could see the pilot's helmet, sometimes they'll even wave at us," said Rescino.

If you do plan on coming to San Francisco for Fleet Week, you'll want to get to the city early because parking can be a challenge, especially in the Marina Green where there is only neighborhood parking.

Click here for the air show schedule for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Click here for more information on the Lovely Martha boat.

