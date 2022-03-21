Who's paying for SF Mayor London Breed's trip to Europe? San Francisco International Airport

Two years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism is still a long way away from a full recovery.
It's the reason why Mayor Breed has headed to Europe to try and lure international visitors back to the city.
"This is a 10-day mission. A $25,000 trip where the mayor will be joined, is joined, by a few members of her staff as well as some leaders in the traveling tourism industry in the city," according the Annie Gaus, news editor at The San Francisco Standard.
She spoke to ABC7's Kristen Sze on "Getting Answers" on Thursday.
"She'll be visiting London, Paris, Frankfurt and Brussels and the mission of this trip is to promote tourism, get visitors back to the city and to promote a positive image of San Francisco," said Gaus.
Who is paying for her trip?
"San Francisco International Airport is footing the bill for this trip. And as opposed to the city's general fund, which is the general pool of money that funds all our municipal services," said Gaus.
