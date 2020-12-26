From the Archive

FROM THE ARCHIVE: San Francisco Zoo tiger attack on Christmas Day in 2007

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Christmas night in 2007, a 350-pound Siberian tiger escaped from her zoo enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo, and then mauled and killed 17-year-old Carlos Sousa, Jr.

The tiger, Tatiana, was shot to death by police after the attack.

The tiger enclosure was then redesigned with armored glass and an electric fence.

The family of the two brothers that accompanied Sousa to the zoo Christmas 2007 were also injured in the attack.

In this edition of "From The Archive," we take a look at one of the Bay Area's biggest stories that happened on December 25, 2007 reported by retired ABC7 News reporter, Vic Lee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosan francisco zoosocietyanimalanimal attackarchive videosan francisco zoofrom the archive
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FROM THE ARCHIVE
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Santa Claus in the 1980s
FROM THE ARCHIVE: Zodiac Killer investigation
FROM THE ARCHIVE: John Lennon, Yoko Ono, Geraldo ride a cable car and tour SF
FROM THE ARCHIVE: SF's AIDS crisis on Dec. 10, 1982
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New CA laws going into effect in 2021
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Bay Area stay-at-home order likely to be extended, officials say
LIVE: Watch ABC7's holiday yule log
Gingerbread monolith appears in SF
VIDEO: Homeowner surprises alleged package thieves with feces
4 displaced after house fire in South Bay
Show More
NORAD's Santa Tracker started by accident, now it's a Christmas tradition
Bay Area church holds mask-free Christmas Eve indoor service
The story behind 'Santa's Village Road' off Highway 17
Stimulus checks for homeless not delivered as promised
Human remains found near Nashville explosion, police say
More TOP STORIES News