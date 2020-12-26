SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Christmas night in 2007, a 350-pound Siberian tiger escaped from her zoo enclosure at the San Francisco Zoo, and then mauled and killed 17-year-old Carlos Sousa, Jr.
The tiger, Tatiana, was shot to death by police after the attack.
The tiger enclosure was then redesigned with armored glass and an electric fence.
The family of the two brothers that accompanied Sousa to the zoo Christmas 2007 were also injured in the attack.
In this edition of "From The Archive," we take a look at one of the Bay Area's biggest stories that happened on December 25, 2007 reported by retired ABC7 News reporter, Vic Lee.
FROM THE ARCHIVE: San Francisco Zoo tiger attack on Christmas Day in 2007
FROM THE ARCHIVE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News