traffic fatalities

Driver of carjacked vehicle dies in San Jose crash following pursuit, police say

The wreck is San Jose's 27th fatal collision this year and the 29th traffic death of 2022.

SKY7 is over the scene after a fatal crash at the intersection of North First Street and Montague Expressway in San Jose, Calif. on Friday, April 22, 2022. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A carjacked vehicle was involved in a fatal crash early Friday in North San Jose while being pursued by Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.

The driver of the car, whose name was not released, died after running a red light and hitting another car about 1:19 a.m. at the intersection of North First Street and Montague Expressway, according to San Jose police.

Four other people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including three people in the stolen car, authorities said.

RELATED: SJ police searching for red truck following deadly hit-and-run collision killing 2 pedestrians

The 2014 Honda CRV was first spotted about 1:11 a.m. by a sheriff's sergeant near First Street and Younger Avenue, near the sheriff's department offices. The Honda, which had reportedly been involved in a recent armed carjacking in the South Bay, failed to pull over for sheriff's deputies, according to Deputy Russell Davis.

There was a short pursuit that ended when the Honda, traveling south on First Street, ran a red light at Montague Expressway, according to San Jose police, who are investigating the traffic collision.

The Honda hit a 2022 Toyota sedan that had a green light and was headed west on Montague Expressway, according to police.

The man driving the stolen Honda was hospitalized with major injuries and later died, authorities said. Three passengers in the car, a man and two girls, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bicyclist nearly hit by 2-car crash as San Jose copes with high traffic deaths
EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has exclusive video of a car accident involving two vehicles and a bicyclist Thursday in San Jose. No one was seriously hurt in the incident.



A man driving the Toyota was also hospitalized with with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wreck is the city's 27th fatal collision this year and the 29th traffic death of 2022.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov.

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north san josesan josetraffic fatalitiescar crashpolice chasesjpdcarjacking
Copyright 2022 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
SJ police ID suspect in deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 women
SJPD looking for red pick-up truck following deadly hit-and-run
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in head-on collision in San Mateo Co.
2 women pedestrians killed in San Jose hit-and-run, police say
TOP STORIES
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
UC Berkeley students still on edge after campus threat
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
New SF mural highlights restorative power of nature
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Watch 'Branching Out' This Earth Day
Traditional Gilroy Garlic Festival canceled due to financial woes
Show More
'Future of Forests': A look at Earth's tree loss, how we can save them
Curry, Poole, Thompson lead Warriors past Nuggets, 118-113
California Senate OKs lower standard for indoor water use
Rare April Sierra snowstorm helps Tahoe resort extend ski season
SJ police ID suspect in deadly hit-and-run that killed 2 women
More TOP STORIES News