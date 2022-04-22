Driver of carjacked vehicle dies in San Jose crash following pursuit, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11681593" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC7 has exclusive video of a car accident involving two vehicles and a bicyclist Thursday in San Jose. No one was seriously hurt in the incident.

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- A carjacked vehicle was involved in a fatal crash early Friday in North San Jose while being pursued by Santa Clara County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.The driver of the car, whose name was not released, died after running a red light and hitting another car about 1:19 a.m. at the intersection of North First Street and Montague Expressway, according to San Jose police.Four other people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, including three people in the stolen car, authorities said.The 2014 Honda CRV was first spotted about 1:11 a.m. by a sheriff's sergeant near First Street and Younger Avenue, near the sheriff's department offices. The Honda, which had reportedly been involved in a recent armed carjacking in the South Bay, failed to pull over for sheriff's deputies, according to Deputy Russell Davis.There was a short pursuit that ended when the Honda, traveling south on First Street, ran a red light at Montague Expressway, according to San Jose police, who are investigating the traffic collision.The Honda hit a 2022 Toyota sedan that had a green light and was headed west on Montague Expressway, according to police.The man driving the stolen Honda was hospitalized with major injuries and later died, authorities said. Three passengers in the car, a man and two girls, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.A man driving the Toyota was also hospitalized with with non-life-threatening injuries.The wreck is the city's 27th fatal collision this year and the 29th traffic death of 2022.Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San Jose Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov.